Newcastle United would need to splash £50-60million to sign Liverpool target

Eddie Howe in the Newcastle dugout (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are ramping up efforts to secure Brighton striker Joao Pedro, but they’ve been told they will likely need to offer £50–60 million, according to Football Insider.

Fresh from a stellar season that clinched Newcastle a return to the Champions League, Eddie Howe is on the lookout for forward reinforcements.

With Callum Wilson’s contract expired, competition is heating up to support star striker Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United make Joao Pedro primary target

Pedro fits the bill: versatile, pacey, and technically gifted, he’s impressed as both a striker and winger since his move from Watford to Brighton in 2023.

Brighton splashed £30 million on Pedro just two years ago. Now, with his value soaring and Newcastle United preparing to take part in the Champions League next season, the Seagulls expect £50–60 million for the 23‑year‑old.

Pedro’s skill set makes him more than just a centre-forward. Comfortable drifting wide, most notably on the left, he’s grown in confidence and goal threat, amassing ten Premier League goals and six assists last season.

Newcastle are doubling down on recruitment ahead of a challenging Champions League campaign.

While their hopes of signing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo have evaporated with the player favouring a move to United, they are on the lookout for alternatives in the market and Pedro has emerged as their primary target now.

Brighton need a hefty price for their attacker

Brighton now appear ready to cash in, but only for the right amount. Sources suggest the £50–60 million range is where negotiations begin.

If Newcastle step forward quickly with a compelling offer, and perhaps take advantage of the unsettled mood at Brighton, they may just land their man.

His signing would not only deepen attacking options but send a clear statement.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been previously linked with a move for the Brighton attacker.

The Magpies are also exploring the opportunity to sign goalkeeper James Trafford this summer from Burnley.

