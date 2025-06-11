Report: 26-year-old star threatens to go on strike amid Man United interest

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly prepared to go on strike unless Sporting honour a so-called “gentleman’s agreement” that would allow his summer exit, according to Record.

Gyökeres is frustrated after Sporting reversed a commitment, which was originally understood to allow a move for around £60 million after his stellar 2024–25 campaign.

The Portuguese giants are now set to demand £70 million for the 26-year-old attacker.

With that understanding now seemingly ignored, the striker has warned he will never play for the club again unless Sporting return to the original terms.

Viktor Gyokeres has impressed Man United

Gyokeres has had a sensational two years in Lisbon. 39 league goals and eight assists last term helped secure Sporting’s league title, while his overall return of 54 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions, including a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City.

His remarkable form, which includes successive Primeira Liga top-scorer awards, has transformed him into one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

Manchester United appear to be frontrunners, possibly capitalising on the prior relationship between Gyokeres and Ruben Amorim, his former Sporting manager who now manages United.

With negotiations broken down and Gyokeres threatening a strike to force Sporting to renegotiate, the situation is poised to escalate quickly.

Amorim wants to reunite with his former player

United now stand ready, potentially eyeing a swift resolution to prevent the deal becoming prohibitively expensive or complicated.

If the Red Devils manage to trigger the gentleman’s release clause, they could land one of Europe’s most in-form forwards, though the drama may not end without clash in Lisbon.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are also considering a move for a new goalkeeper after the constant struggles of Andre Onana at the club.

Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka is on the radar of the Premier League giants this summer.

Man United keeping tabs on “very clever” African ace available on a bargain