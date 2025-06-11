Report: Man United firmly leading the race to sign 20-goal ‘unbelievable player’

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have taken the commanding position in pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo this summer, pushing past interest from Tottenham.

Jacobs told The United Stand that Mbeumo has made his preference clear, and while Tottenham’s interest exists, “it’s not expected that the expected arrival of Thomas Frank will influence this.”

Following their capture of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, United are targeting another attacking reinforcement capable of operating behind the striker.

Man United are looking to sign Mbeumo this summer

Mbeumo fits that vision perfectly, a versatile forward who can play wide or centrally, with both creativity and direct goal threat.

Brentford rejected United’s initial bid, reportedly £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, and are said to value Mbeumo at around £60 million

Mbeumo himself is reportedly keen on the move, with his salary expectations around £250,000 per week, a fivefold increase on his current £50k‑weekly wage .

His brilliant 2024–25 campaign boasted 20 Premier League goals and seven assists, ranking only behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland in goals scored.

Thomas Frank’s future will not affect Mbuemo

Jacobs told The United Stand: “Spurs, like other clubs, know of Bryan Mbeumo’s choice to join Man United. While you can never say never, it’s not expected that the expected arrival of Thomas Frank will influence this.”

Tottenham have been monitoring Mbeumo closely and with Frank edging closer to a move to North London, it appears like they will enter the race against Man United to sign the versatile attacker.

Despite the potential presence of Frank at Spurs, United are still leading the race to sign Mbeumo.

Brentford manager Frank praised Mbeumo by calling him an ‘unbelievable player’.

