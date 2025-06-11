Yegor Yarmolyuk of Brentford during a Premier League match. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Yegor Yarmolyuk has been linked with a move away from Brentford in recent weeks, and several clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Brentford have set a price tag of around €30 million for the youngster, but the club is aiming to keep him in the squad next season rather than prioritising his sale, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Yarmolyuk has a long-term contract until 2031, with the club holding the option to extend it by one year.

Brentford player is in demand

An unnamed Premier League and La Liga club have inquired about the Ukrainian’s situation, while Borussia Dortmund and Napoli continue to monitor him. Burnley, Leeds United, Tottenham, Everton, and Wolves have all been closely tracking the midfielder, but none have made a formal approach yet.

Yarmolyuk’s versatility has caught the attention of Premier League clubs. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an official approach for him.

Tottenham and Leeds should move for Yegor Yarmolyuk

The 21-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for most Premier League clubs. Tottenham could certainly use more depth in the central midfield, especially with players like Yves Bissouma linked with an exit.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been inconsistent for them as well. The Ukrainian could prove to be a quality addition. He has excelled under Thomas Frank at Brentford, and if the Danish manager is appointed as the next Tottenham boss, the North London club might have an edge in the transfer race.

Meanwhile, Leeds could use his qualities in the middle of the park as well. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to build a team capable of establishing themselves as regulars in the top flight. They need more control and composure in the midfield, and a 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them.