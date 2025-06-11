Tottenham fans wave flags during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard continues to attract interest in the transfer market.

The player is under contract with his club until 2030 and has drawn attention from leading clubs across Europe.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Napoli and Inter Milan are closely monitoring Damsgaard’s situation. In the Premier League, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are keeping a close watch on his potential availability.

Tottenham, in particular, is weighing up a move for Damsgaard to improve their midfield. They want to add more technical ability and creativity to the side. Newcastle United and West Ham United are also evaluating his transfer prospects.

Brentford are believed to be open to offers in the range of €40-50 million. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward with an official offer to sign the player. The Bees paid around £13.5 million to sign him.

Tottenham could use Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham need more creativity and technical ability in the squad, and Damsgaard would be a useful addition. They tried to sign him a few years ago as well.

If they end up appointing Thomas Frank as their manager, they could have an edge in the transfer race. The Danish midfielder could be open to reuniting with Frank at the North London club. He has been labelled as “excellent” in the past.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham keen

Similarly, Aston Villa and Newcastle will be hoping to push for European qualification next season, and they need more quality in the squad. The Brentford star could be the ideal acquisition for them. Joining either of the two clubs could be attractive for the player. They have a formidable squad and an ambitious project.

Finally, West Ham could be an interesting opportunity as well. However, the player might want to compete at the highest level, and the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle could be more attractive destinations for him.

The asking price is quite steep, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up.