Wife of Man United target drops transfer hint that Ruben Amorim will dislike

Aston Villa’s Argentine shot‑stopper Emiliano Martínez has captured headlines recently, not just for his commanding performances between the sticks, but for an emotional moment following Villa’s clash with Tottenham.

Amid swirling speculation linking him with a potential summer move to Manchester United, his wife Amanda “Mandinha” Martinez has provided the latest update on the future of her husband who has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa.

After the match against Tottenham, Martinez appeared visibly affected on the pitch, some interpreted his actions as a heartfelt goodbye to Aston Villa fans.

Emi Martinez has not decided his future

However, rather than signaling farewell, Mandinha clarified that this was a glimpse of her husband’s deep emotional ties to Villa.

She told Ed James on BBC WM: “He wasn’t in tears. No. Anybody who knows Emi knows he is an emotional character and that’s who he is. It just shows you how much he loves the Villa fans. I love the Villa fans. We love Villa.”

She suggested that what appeared as a final farewell might instead reflect Martínez’s profound gratitude and connection with the club and its supporters.

In her words, the emotional moment wasn’t about closure, it was about appreciation.

The goalkeeper has been linked with Man United who are looking to replace the struggling Andre Onana at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim wants a new goalkeeper at Man United

While United would like to sign the goalkeeper this summer in order to address an important issue in their squad, the goalkeeper still has not made up his mind to leave Aston Villa.

There have been reports in the media claiming that Unai Emery’s side are ready to cash in on the World Cup winning goalkeeper but his future is still undecided.

Ruben Amorim, the Man United boss, would be disappointed after this latest update from the goalkeeper’s wife.

The Portuguese manager is looking to revamp his squad this summer and he has identified Martinez as one of his targets.

