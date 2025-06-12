Agreement reached: Man City on the verge of signing midfielder wanted by Arsenal

Pep Guardiola (Photo by Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reached a full agreement with Norwegian club Rosenborg for the transfer of highly-rated teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League champions are set to pay a fee of £12.5 million for the 18-year-old, with no additional clauses such as performance bonuses, contingencies, or future sell-on percentages included in the deal.

The move marks a significant step in City’s ongoing strategy to invest in elite young talent across Europe.

Nypan, who has been on the radar of several top clubs due to his impressive performances in the Eliteserien and for Norway’s youth national teams, is now on the verge of completing a dream move to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City win Sverre Nypan race

Man City’s Premier League rivals Arsenal were interested in a move for Nypan and at one stage looked like the outstanding favorites to sign him but Pep Guardiola’s side have once again shown their intent in the transfer market by winning the race to sign the Norwegian.

Talks over personal terms are currently underway, and both parties are reportedly confident that a long-term agreement will be reached soon.

It is expected that Nypan will sign a contract running until June 2030, which reflects City’s faith in his potential to develop into a first-team regular in the coming years.

Nypan has quickly risen through the ranks at Rosenborg. He made his senior debut for the club at just 16 and has since become a key figure in their midfield setup.

Youngster has impressed officials at Etihad Stadium

His performances at the youth international level for Norway have further enhanced his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in Scandinavian football.

Whether Nypan will initially join the senior squad or be loaned out to continue his development remains to be seen, but the club clearly views him as a long-term investment.

If all final details are resolved without issue, Nypan is expected to be unveiled as a Man City player in the coming days.

The Premier League giants have invested heavily this summer by signing players like Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders.

