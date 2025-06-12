€80m Arsenal target available for transfer as he doesn’t fit in new manager’s formation

Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is reportedly set to be available this summer as his role no longer exists in Xabi Alonso’s tactical set-up.

The 24-year-old, who is best suited to playing as a wide-forward in a 4-3-3 formation, is expected to be on the market after Alonso’s arrival as Madrid manager.

That’s according to the Independent, who state that Alonso will primarily use a 4-4-2 formation that can shift into a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The report states this leaves no room for Rodrygo, which is why he will be available this summer, which follows recent links with Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has posted about Arsenal’s appreciation of Rodrygo on his YouTube channel, while this report from Cadena SER below claimed the former Santos youngster could be available for €80m…

? ? La posible SALIDA de @RodrygoGoes | @AntonMeana ?? El Arsenal no es el único club de Inglaterra que se plantea el fichaje de Rodrygo ? El entorno sondea el mercado y dos clubes de la Premier confirman haber recibido información sobre el jugador ? Rondaría los 80 mill. pic.twitter.com/cMtaMg339K — El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 21, 2025

How advanced is Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo?

It is worth stressing, however, that Romano has for the time being played down how concrete things are between Arsenal and Rodrygo.

Speaking in that YouTube video update, Romano said: “Rodrygo is a player appreciated by Arsenal. There are no doubts about that.

“For sure he’s a player they like. For sure Arsenal will add an important winger this season to the squad. So Arsenal will be busy in the next weeks, the striker, the winger. So it’s going to be an important window for Arsenal. We all know that.

“Rodrygo is a player they like internally. I would say of course a great player, a top top player. But at the moment, my understanding is that Real Madrid are yet to receive any official approach, official talks, bid or whatever.

“At the moment is an internal appreciation for Rodrygo, but Real Madrid are yet to receive any formal proposal or any formal approach.

“Let’s see what Arsenal will decide to do. Probably will also depend on the budget. How much they have to spend on the winger. This is going to be important.”

Arsenal looking at wingers

We know Arsenal need a new left winger this summer, and Rodrygo makes sense as someone they’d have an eye on.

CaughtOffside have also received information about the north London giants eyeing Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, while Nico Williams has also been on their list but looks too expensive.

Any one of Rodrygo, Yildiz or Williams could surely be an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.