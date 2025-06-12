Aston Villa target reconsiders future after initially rejecting a move to Unai Emery’s side

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Loic Bade is now reportedly open to leaving Sevilla this summer, just months after turning down a move to Premier League side Aston Villa during the January transfer window, according to Marca.

The 25-year-old French international, who has emerged as one of La Liga’s most promising defenders, had previously chosen to stay in Spain rather than make a mid-season switch to England.

Aston Villa had shown strong interest in Bade earlier this year, with the club tabling an offer believed to be in the region of £20 million.

The Midlands outfit had identified the former Nottingham Forest defender as a top defensive target following the exit of Diego Carlos.

Loic Bade rejected a move to Aston Villa earlier this year

Despite the firm interest and a lucrative proposal, Bade opted to remain in Spain with Sevilla.

He had only recently signed a long-term contract with Sevilla in September 2024, committing his future to the Andalusian club until 2029.

As a result of Bade’s refusal to leave, Villa shifted focus to other options and secured the services of Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The French defender is now open to exploring a transfer during the upcoming summer window.

Several European clubs have already taken notice, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly lining him up as a potential replacement for Jonathan Tah, who has left the club to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Unai Emery is looking for a new defender

Bade’s potential availability is likely to reignite Aston Villa’s interest, especially if Disasi does not stay on a permanent basis.

The upcoming window could provide a second chance for Villa and other European clubs to land the talented defender as he reconsiders his future in La Liga.

Villa have also been alert on the possible availability of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish is another player on the radar of the club.

Aston Villa looking to sign 23-year-old Chelsea star as Emery eyes attacking additions