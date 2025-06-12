“United have been looking at” – Insider confirms Man United interest in French attacker

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reignited their interest regarding the potential signing of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Football Insider.

Rúben Amorim is expected to recalibrate the attacking system, and adding a striker with Premier League experience is high on the agenda.

While the club has been linked with marquee names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Viktor Osimhen, Mateta presents a more financially flexible option.

The French attacker scored 17 goals last season and helped his team win the FA Cup.

Ruben Amorim wants attacking additions

At 26, Mateta is entering his prime years, and his proven ability to deliver in the English top flight adds weight to United’s interest.

Former chief scout Mick Brown has provided the latest update about United’s interest in Mateta.

“Crystal Palace are talking to Mateta about signing a new contract,” he told Football Insider.

“At the moment, it’s definitely more likely he’ll stay at Palace rather than going anywhere else.

“He’s a big player for them and a big part of the manager’s plans to keep building his squad.

“He is one Man United have been looking at, one of a few I might add, and I’m sure they’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation there.

“They have other targets who I expect they’ll put ahead of Mateta, but if they can’t get somebody else over the line, he has been spoken about.

“If for whatever reason Palace can’t agree a deal, it might give United the chance to make a move.“

Man United need Mateta to solve their goal scoring issues

Mateta might not carry the glamour of United’s previous striker signings, but his suitability to the Premier League and potential to complement Amorim’s tactical demands make him an intriguing target.

His potential arrival may be bad news for Rasmus Hojlund who has struggled to perform at Old Trafford.

Having already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and now Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo on their radar, their interest in Mateta shows their intent and ambition to build a strong attacking force for next season.

