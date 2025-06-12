29 G/A star praised as “phenomenal striker” amid Arsenal transfer interest

Moise Kean in action for Fiorentina vs Roma
Moise Kean in action for Fiorentina vs Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has earned big praise from Italy legend Christian Vieri amid transfer interest from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has previously flopped in the Premier League with Everton, but now looks to be getting back to his best with an impressive spell at Fiorentina.

Kean scored 26 goals and contributed three assists in all competitions for club and country in the season just gone, and Vieri is a big fan.

Speaking on the Italian Football Podcast, Vieri discussed the issues with centre-forwards in the current Italian national team.

Despite a lack of players of the calibre of the greats of the past, Vieri did single out Kean as “phenomenal”, whilst also praising Mateo Retegui.

Moise Kean of Fiorentina
Moise Kean of Fiorentina (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Moise Kean earns big praise from legendary Italian striker

“I have no idea (what has happened). When I was in the national team, we had me, Inzaghi, Del Piero, Baggio, Montella, Totti, Casiraghi, Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli, Mancini, we had a lot of number nines and number 10s,” Vieri said.

“I was speaking with Pippo Inzaghi last week. And he said to me, ‘Bobo for 35 years, we had the best strikers in the world and now we are having a big drought’.

“But we do have Kean and Retegui. They are two very good strikers. If they play together they are very dangerous. Kean is a phenomenal striker, a phenomenal centre forward.

“Retegui, in the box, is very good. He is a killer. So with these two players, we don’t have so much of a problem as the last 10 to 15 years.”

That’s certainly big praise from someone who was as good a player as Vieri was in his prime!

Could Moise Kean move to Arsenal?

CaughtOffside have previously been informed of some interest from Arsenal in signing Kean, but things have not materialised since then.

The Italy international could make sense as a Plan B option for the Gunners, but for now it seems all their focus is on Benjamin Sesko, or possibly Viktor Gyokeres, according to Fabrizio Romano.

They could do a lot worse than look at Kean as someone to fall back on, though, and Retegui is also surely someone who’s going to attract growing transfer interest in the months and years ahead.

