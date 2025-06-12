Title winners could move to sign Liverpool duo and Manchester United attacker

Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa celebrate for Liverpool (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Napoli are interested in signing even more attacking players this summer as they target Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Rasmus Hojlund after completing their deal for Kevin De Bruyne.

That’s according to experienced Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Pedulla claims Napoli first looked at Chiesa a year ago and now have a number of winger targets in their sights for this summer.

Crucially, it seems the Italy international’s brief spell at Liverpool is expected to come to an end this summer as he barely played in his single season at Anfield.

Napoli are also eyeing a new striker, so could raid LFC for Darwin Nunez as well, while Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund is on their radar too.

Alfredo Pedulla on Napoli’s top transfer targets

Discussing what Napoli could do in the transfer market this summer, Pedulla said: “There has never been a doubt regarding Kevin De Bruyne joining Napoli. The paperwork is complete and the two parties are now finalising the bureaucratic phase. His medical is scheduled for today. No part of the deal has ever been at risk since May 7.

“There’s also movement on the wings. A year ago, Conte had shown interest in Federico Chiesa, who was on his way out of Juventus. However, there was no negotiation at the time.

“After a season with little playing time at Liverpool, Chiesa considers his English adventure over. Napoli are looking for two wingers: Dan Ndoye tops their list, provided Bologna don’t ask for an excessive fee. Napoli also admire Zaccagni, although Lazio’s demands are high. Don’t forget the Biancocelesti are following Giacomo Raspadori with great interest.”

He added: “Napoli are actively searching for a striker. Over a month ago, we reported their strong interest in Darwin Nunez, who is set to leave Liverpool. For now, the striker has turned down offers from Saudi clubs.

“In addition to Nunez, Napoli are also following Lorenzo Lucca, who is attracting interest from several Serie A clubs, and Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund, who is also on Inter’s radar.”