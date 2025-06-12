Trent Alexander-Arnold sends final emotional message to Liverpool at Real Madrid unveiling

Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and kissing the Liverpool badge (Photo by Real Madrid.com, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken fondly of the Reds during his unveiling with Real Madrid today.

The England international has officially joined Los Blancos after they took the option to sign him early in time for the Club World Cup, as BBC Sport previously reported.

Alexander-Arnold spoke fluent Spanish at his unveiling, and also answered questions from the press after an opening speech.

Fabrizio Romano has now quoted Alexander-Arnold as sending one final parting message to Liverpool, who he will clearly always hold close to his heart as he stated that he would be forever grateful and in debt to them after 20 years there…

? Trent: “I will be forever grateful to Liverpool, I will always be in debt to them”. “I spent 20 years there and enjoyed every minute. I just thought it was the right time to move”. pic.twitter.com/1UIhgmzD2U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2025

He said: “I will be forever grateful to Liverpool, I will always be in debt to them. I spent 20 years there and enjoyed every minute. I just thought it was the right time to move.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long and successful Liverpool career

Alexander-Arnold came up through Liverpool’s academy before becoming a star player in their first-team under Jurgen Klopp.

Now 26 years of age, Alexander-Arnold should be at the peak of his powers as he arrives at the Bernabeu, which will no doubt be painful for some LFC fans.

Still, after 354 games and 23 goals for Liverpool, picking up two Premier League titles and a Champions League title along the way, there’s no question he gave them many years of terrific service.

Real Madrid have made a strong start to the summer

Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid, while Dean Huijsen’s arrival from Bournemouth has also been confirmed by the La Liga giants.

These are superb signings who will be expected to have a big impact as new manager Xabi Alonso looks to get the team back on track after a frustrating 2024/25 campaign.

Real missed out on the league title to rivals Barcelona, and also failed to defend their Champions League crown as they were knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.