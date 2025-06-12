Graham Potter applauds West Ham United fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United are making significant strides in their efforts to sign highly-rated Argentine defender Kevin Lomonaco from Club Atletico Independiente, according to Muy CAI (via Nexofin).

The Premier League side are reportedly willing to meet his $20 million (€17.5 million) release clause.

According to local outlet Muy CAI, which covers developments surrounding Independiente, the Hammers have expressed great interest in the 23-year-old centre-back and have already dispatched representatives to Buenos Aires to accelerate negotiations.

Initial discussions have already taken place between West Ham and Lomónaco’s entourage concerning personal terms.

West Ham United make progress to sign Lomonaco

The talks are now progressing directly with Independiente, who are open to a sale, but only under strict financial conditions.

Independiente’s general secretary, Daniel Seoane, was unequivocal about the club’s stance when speaking to Argentine outlet Olé.

He made it clear that the club has no intention of selling below the release clause, despite growing interest in the player.

“We’re not going to let these players leave for less than their buyout clause,” Seoane stated.

“They’re part of the backbone of the team, and what we discussed with the coach is not to dismantle that. Obviously, if they exercise the clause, we have to accept it, but that’s why we improved Loyola and Lomonaco’s contracts.”

The defender has opened up on his future

Lomonaco himself addressed speculation linking him with a move to Mexico, dismissing those rumours as baseless.

“From Mexico? Who said that? I don’t know anything, but there are so many things being said… Today, the truth is, I’m stuck here.”

With personal terms reportedly close and club negotiations heating up, a move could be finalised in the coming weeks, if the Hammers decide to formally trigger the clause.

