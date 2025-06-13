Revealed: Arsenal considering another Leipzig star during Benjamin Sesko talks, transfer would cost €45m

Antonio Nusa in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are considering Norwegian left-winger Antonio Nusa as another potential signing from RB Leipzig during their talks over a deal for Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old finished 2024/25 with an impressive nine goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country, having filled in in a variety of attacking midfield positions.

Sources with a close understanding of Nusa’s situation have now informed CaughtOffside that he’s attracting interest this summer, most notably from Arsenal.

Multiple insiders in the industry also confirmed Arsenal’s interest to CaughtOffside, along with other clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, and Napoli.

However, it is not yet clear if Nusa, valued at around €45m by Leipzig, is a priority target for any of these clubs.

Could Antonio Nusa be heading to the Premier League?

Nusa only joined Leipzig last summer, but it seems he could already be on his way out of the club as other big names circle.

The former Club Brugge youngster is being monitored “closely”, according to one source, who also stressed that “no formal moves have been made” for the time being.

Arsenal appreciate Nusa and could step up their interest later, though for the moment their priority in talks with Leipzig is to finally get the signing of Sesko over the line.

Antonio Nusa could strengthen Arsenal and Chelsea

Nusa is a big prospect who already has a decent amount of experience under his belt at the highest level, having played 137 senior games at club level, whilst also earning 15 caps for Norway.

Arsenal need someone with his skill and eye for goal from out wide as an upgrade on the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also a little light in attack after Jadon Sancho’s loan came to an end, while other high-profile winger signings of recent years like Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk have flopped.