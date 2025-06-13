Mikel Arteta, David Raya and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal want two new attackers to be signed this summer, but the chances of one of them arriving appears to have been thrown into doubt.

It is no secret that Arsenal want to sign a new striker, but there are also plans for a left winger to be brought in too. And in recent weeks, it has been established that their top target in the position is Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has been reported to be a strong candidate to leave Real Madrid, but new reports are now saying the opposite, which would be a massive blow for Arsenal.

Arsenal expected to miss out on signing Rodrygo Goes

Speaking to Football Insider, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Rodrygo is not expected to leave Real Madrid during the second summer transfer window.

“There has been lots of speculation over Rodrygo. He was unhappy with his lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti last season, but it does seem that he is now content at Real Madrid. He’s happy to stay and looking forward to playing under the management of Xabi Alonso.

“There have been links with Arsenal, but as things stand the player is happy to stay at Madrid. He wants to stay and fight for his place in the team next season. If he was to leave Real Madrid, he’s going to have a huge price tag on his head and huge wages as well which will make it a difficult proposition for some clubs. I fully expect Rodrygo to stay at Madrid.”

Rodrygo would have been an ideal signing for Arsenal, so if he does stay at Real Madrid, it is a blow for them. And it would also mean that new targets need to be drawn up ahead of the second summer transfer window opening.