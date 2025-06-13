Aston Villa want to keep Morgan Rogers (Photo by Imago)

Aston Villa could be in store for a tricky summer because of PSR issues, and there are chances for important players to be sold. But at this stage, there are zero plans to consider any offers for their standout performer from the 2024-25 season.

In recent weeks, a number of Aston Villa players have been linked with moves – especially to clubs in the Premier League. Emi Martinez has emerged as a target for Man United, while midfielder Jacob Ramsey is believed to be on the radar of Newcastle. And on top of this, Morgan Rogers has also been linked with an exit.

Rogers is believed to be wanted by Arsenal, while there have also been transfer links with Chelsea. But for now, it appears that the two London clubs will be disappointed.

Aston Villa will not consider summer offers for Morgan Rogers

As per Football Insider, former Aston Villa scout Mick Brown has revealed that the club are confident of retaining Rogers’ services.

“Aston Villa want to keep hold of Rogers. I’m not surprised the top clubs are looking at him, because he’s been excellent. Having been called up by England and featuring heavily for them, it always increases the eyes on his performances and the clubs who are interested. His profile and the level of interest in him has gone up.

“Ultimately, though, he got into the team through his performances for Villa. They’re confident they can keep hold of him, even with these financial issues they’ve got. He plays such a key role in Unai Emery’s team, I don’t think he or they have any interest in letting him go any time soon. There are plenty of other players they could sell before they look at him.”

It is imperative for Aston Villa to keep Rogers if they are to be back competing for Champions League qualification next season, so it is no wonder that there is a strong desire to keep him at Villa Park.