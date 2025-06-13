Nico Williams during the UEFA Nations League final (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal want to sign a new left winger this summer, but their chances of signing one of their desired targets could be slipping away after recent developments.

Mikel Arteta wants a striker and left winger to revitalise his attack ahead of the 2025-26 season, and while there has been much focus on the former, there is just as much desire to sign someone to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard – both of whom have underperformed over the last 12 months.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes has emerged as a target, while another La Liga player on the club’s radar is Nico Williams. But the chances of the latter joining look to have been negatively affected in the last 24 hours.

Barcelona gain edge in efforts to sign Nico Williams

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Barcelona have held talks with Williams’ agent, and doing this meeting, the two parties came to an agreement on a wage package. The Spain international is prepared to accept a lower amount to what he had been demanding previously from the La Liga champions.

Barcelona are offering Williams a wage of €12m per season to join this summer, and given that he is a Spain international based in Spain, the likelihood is that a move to Catalonia would be very appealing – especially when he already knows various members of Hansi Flick’s squad.

Arsenal had already been losing ground to Bayern Munich in the race to sign Williams, and with these developments in regards to Barcelona, things could become even more tricky for the north Londoners.

It remains to be seen where Williams ends up come the start of September when the summer transfer window closes. Athletic Club are working to keep him, but with Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern all circling, it could be tricky.