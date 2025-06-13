(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea may already be lining up an alternative to Hugo Ekitike in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues are now understood to have expressed interest in VfB Stuttgart sensation Nick Woltemade ahead of the window reopening on June 16.

They will face competition from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for the striker’s signature.

Chelsea open talks with Nick Woltemade’s team

Enzo Maresca’s side is clearly uncomfortable with the prospect of paying a figure of around £85m for Hugo Ekitike this summer.

However, the Bundesliga evidently isn’t short of top attacking talent this summer. In amongst the likes of the Frankfurt man and Benjamin Sesko, however, is perhaps one underrated name.

Step forward, Nick Woltemade. The 23-year-old striker produced a glittering 2024/25 campaign, with 20 goal contributions (17 goals, three assists) in 33 games (across all competitions).

With that in mind, Chelsea have engaged in talks over the potential signing, though it’s understood that these were exploratory in nature.

“Chelsea FC have submitted enquiries to Nick Woltemade’s management team. There have been talks,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“The Londoners have been monitoring the striker for some time. Chelsea enquired about the contract until 2028 and were informed that there is no clause for an early transfer.

“Atletico Madrid are also interested in the striker.”

How does Woltemade compare to Hugo Ekitike?

What’s interesting to note in a direct comparison between Hugo Ekitike and Nick Woltemade, the former’s potential is clearly more stark.

Players Goals Minutes per goal xG per 90 (non-penalty) over last 365 days) Nick Woltemade 17 119.94 0.44 Hugo Ekitike 22 165.6 0.6

* Stats in all competitions from the 2024//25 season, via FBref

The latter can lay claim to the superior minutes per goal ratio. But it would be remiss of commentators to ignore the fact that his Frankfurt counterpart seriously underperformed his xG.

In 28 Bundesliga games (1,622), Woltemade struck 12 goals from an xG of 10.2. In 33 Bundesliga games (2,563 minutes), Ekitike scored 15 goals from an xG of 21.6.

For the record, if the Frenchman had roughly matched his xG total (rounding up for 22 goals), he’d be on a rate of a league goal every 116.5 minutes.

Ultimately, of course, the German hasn’t massively overperformed his xG and there’s still a lingering question of whether Hugo Ekitike can improve his efficiency in front of goal.

With links to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool persisting for Nick Woltemade, Chelsea won’t have all the time in the world to mull this over.

