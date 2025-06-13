Trent Alexander-Arnold during his Real Madrid press conference (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Real Madrid unveiled former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold as their latest signing. The defender has joined the La Liga giants ahead of the Club World Cup, and he made quite an impression during his press conference.

Alexander-Arnold addressed the media and Real Madrid personnel in Spanish, revealing that he has been learning the language for a few months. But while this was loved by his new supporters, his previous fans at Liverpool viewed it as disrespectful.

Collymore tells Liverpool supporters to forget about Trent

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s press conference earlier this week. He believes that any lingering feelings – both positive and negative – should be forgotten by Liverpool supporters.

“Liverpool and their fans need to move on quickly from this Trent Alexander-Arnold situation – and I think that most have already done so. Liverpool are not a club to cry over spilled milk, so it is simply a case of forgetting and looking ahead.

“The move to Real Madrid is an excellent one for Trent, given that they are arguably the world’s biggest club. As a sportsman, you want to play for the world’s best and compete for trophies on a regular occasion, and he will certainly do that in Madrid. And I think that this move was the only possible step up that he could have made from Liverpool.

“And the fact that he has embraced the move quickly by learning Spain well enough to speak it fluently at his press conference is excellent. It sends a message to Real Madrid’s hierarchy, his new teammates and the club’s supporters that he is there for the long haul, and I would not be surprised to see him end his time there with a similar CV to Gareth Bale – and considering his efforts at Liverpool, it would make him one of the most successful British players to have played football.”