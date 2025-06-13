Thomas Frank is Tottenham's new manager (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Thomas Frank was confirmed as the next manager of Tottenham, replacing the recently-sacked Ange Postecoglou. The former Brentford head coach will not begin a new era in his career, and there is little doubt that he faces a big battle at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Frank was Tottenham’s favourite to replace Postecoglou from the outset, so they will be delighted at his arrival. And supporters also appear to be pleased at the decision, although there is still a feeling of uneasiness after the Australian’s exit.

Collymore excited by Thomas Frank appointment at Tottenham

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore gave his thoughts on Tottenham’s decision to appoint Frank as their new manager.

“I really rate the appointment of Thomas Frank as Tottenham’s new manager. I have spoken to him in the past, and he is a very intelligent coach. He is a technical person, and because of this, he should fit in very well in north London. He understands tactical flexibility, which is something that Ange Postecoglou did not. And I think he will be as easy-going, but I’m sure that he will also operate with a rod of steel.

“I also believe that it was the right time for him to leave Brentford. Had be stayed any longer, there would have been doubts about whether he would ever make the step up to a bigger team, but he has now done that.

“I don’t understand this supposed revolt at Tottenham after Ange’s sacking. The decision was obviously taken because of the poor performance in the Premier League, but it is because of them that they ended up in 17th. Had they been better and maybe tried harder, he would still be at the club.

“Someone like James Maddison talks a lot, but he does not deliver enough over the season. He was one player that appeared to have a good relationship with Ange, so it will be interesting to see how Frank views him. That is something for readers to keep an eye on for readers.

“It must be remembered that Tottenham probably need 10 more wins next season compared to last if they are to qualify for the Champions League via the Premier League. And I think that Frank has more strings in his bow to improve the club’s level going forward when compared to Ange, who was tactically inflexible for the most part.”