Euro giants meet with Arsenal target and take lead in the race to sign ‘special player’

The race to sign Nico Williams is heating up as Bayern Munich and Arsenal have both made the Spanish winger a top priority for the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Athletic Club star, who enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign in La Liga, is now one of the most coveted attacking talents in Europe and his future is set to dominate headlines in the coming weeks.

Bayern Munich have taken the lead to sign the winger, already holding two meetings with Williams’ representatives this month as they attempt to lure him to the Bundesliga.

The German giants want to build on their success last season by strengthening their squad.

They have lost Leroy Sane to Galatasaray and manager Vincent Kompany is keen on adding quality to his squad in the wide attacking positions.

Williams is viewed as a key piece to bring energy, creativity, and pace to their flanks.

Bayern Munich are chasing Arsenal target Williams

Additional meetings are reportedly planned, underlining Bayern’s determination to stay ahead in the chase.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also pushing hard. Mikel Arteta is believed to be a huge admirer of Williams and sees him as a perfect addition to his playing style.

The Gunners are monitoring the situation closely and are expected to make their move soon.

Having seen his wide players struggle with injuries last season, the Gunners boss is ready to add more depth to his squad and that has seen them get linked with a move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

At the heart of the battle lies a €58 million release clause in Williams’ contract, a figure that makes the winger a relatively affordable target considering his age, potential, and proven ability at the top level.

Williams have high salary demands

However, salary expectations could prove a stumbling block. Williams’ representatives are reportedly demanding a significant wage package, which may test the limits of even the most ambitious suitors.

Athletic Club are not giving up hope of retaining their prized asset. The Basque side are preparing to present Williams with a lucrative contract extension in an effort to convince him to stay at San Mames.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised Williams before United’s Europa League clash against Athletic Club last season by calling the Spanish winger a ‘special player’.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are also looking to strengthen their defense by targeting a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

