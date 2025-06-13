“Damn” – Club chief responds to Liverpool beating them to “exceptional player”

Liverpool FC
Max Eberl and Florian Wirtz
Max Eberl and Florian Wirtz (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has admitted he was disappointed to miss out on the signing of Florian Wirtz, but backed him to show how good he is at Liverpool.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has not yet been officially confirmed as a new signing for Liverpool, but Eberl’s quotes back up Fabrizio Romano’s “here we go” for the Wirtz deal earlier this week.

Wirtz showed himself to be a fantastic talent during his time in the Bundesliga, being named the German top flight’s player of the season for 2023/24 and making the team of the season three times.

Florian Wirtz in action for Leverkusen
Florian Wirtz in action for Leverkusen (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Eberl could certainly have done with bringing a world class player like that to Bayern, and it’s clear he’s aware what a top signing he’s missed out on, as per his quotes shared by Romano below…

Max Eberl on Florian Wirtz

“At first you think, ‘Damn’, but when one door closes, another opens,” Eberl said. “You reset and prepare again for the future.

“Florian will make his mark at Liverpool – he’s an exceptional player, no question about it.”

Florian Wirtz becomes Liverpool’s record signing

Wirtz is now about to become Liverpool’s club-record signing, with Romano previously reporting that the deal was set to cost a total of €150m with add-ons included…

Player Transfer fee
Florian Wirtz €150m
Darwin Nunez €85m
Virgil van Dijk €84.65m
Dominik Szoboszlai €70m
Alisson Becker €62.5m

(Fees via Transfermarkt)

This is a huge investment by LFC, who are clearly looking to do even better next season after winning the Premier League title in 2024/25.

The Reds were comfortable league winners in the end, but could perhaps have done better in the Champions League, while they also lost to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

A signing like Wirtz could take them to a whole other level if he plays like he did for Leverkusen.

