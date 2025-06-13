Medical soon: David Ornstein delivers major Liverpool transfer update to delight fans

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported on Liverpool coming to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of Florian Wirtz.

Ornstein has posted on his official account on X to confirm that the Reds have finally struck a verbal agreement with Leverkusen, with Wirtz now set to have his medical and finalise a move to Anfield.

See below for Ornstein’s post on the German attacking midfielder’s seemingly imminent move to Liverpool…

? Liverpool strike verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz. Paperwork to be drafted for deal worth £100m + £16m. 22yo Germany playmaker to do medical before completing move from #Bayer04 to #LFC on expected 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/1YckYy2FYA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 13, 2025

Ornstein said: “Liverpool strike verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Florian Wirtz. Paperwork to be drafted for deal worth £100m + £16m. 22yo Germany playmaker to do medical before completing move from #Bayer04 to #LFC on expected 5yr contract.”

This has also been backed up by BBC Sport and other outlets, suggesting sources at Liverpool have now been happy to leak that they’re very confident this is all but a done deal.

How will Florian Wirtz fit in at Liverpool?

Wirtz is a big-money signing who arrives at Liverpool with the reputation of being one of the finest young players in world football.

So, where will the 22-year-old fit in to Arne Slot’s side, which already contains so much attacking talent?

It might be that Wirtz will end up filling in in a few different positions, but for Leverkusen he has mostly excelled centrally, as a kind of number 10.

Stats from WhoScored show that Wirtz played 30 games in that central attacking midfield position, notching up 13 goals and 11 assists in that role.

Still, he also played on the left flank, the right flank, and in a deeper central midfield role, albeit much less often.

Change of formation for Liverpool to accommodate Wirtz?

Liverpool’s current 4-3-3 formation doesn’t leave that same central role for Wirtz, so it might mean Slot is going to change his system to ensure Wirtz fits in and is able to play his best football.

Alternatively, perhaps the Dutch tactician feels he can get even more out of Wirtz in another role, perhaps as an upgrade on Luis Diaz on the left, with the Colombian ace also being recently linked with Barcelona by the Athletic and others.