Jesus Rodriguez in action for Real Betis against Chelsea (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly now in club-to-club talks with Real Betis over the transfer of Real Betis left-winger Jesus Rodriguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano has revealed that Villa are now pursuing Rodriguez, who was also on the radar of other clubs.

CaughtOffside were previously told that Rodriguez was being eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool, but it seems this has not progressed to anything more concrete.

See below for Romano’s latest update as he acknowledges interest from other clubs, without naming any specific names as we did in our report, with our sources confirming Arsenal scouts had been impressed with what they saw from the 19-year-old…

??? EXCL: Aston Villa start club to club talks for Real Betis talent Jesús Rodriguez. 2005 born talent on shortlist of several clubs but Villa made contact this week to start discussions. pic.twitter.com/cXSG4Ys1pS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2025

Rodriguez is regarded as a big prospect for the future, so Villa fans will surely be excited if this deal ends up going through.

Jesus Rodriguez to be the latest exciting Aston Villa signing?

Villa have done well with their recruitment in recent times, bringing in a combination of talented young players and some ready-made stars who have been able to help Unai Emery take the team to another level.

Rodriguez could be another smart piece of business for Villa as they prepare their plans for next season.

Emery will no doubt want an injection of top young players who can help his team for the present and future.

Could other clubs join the race for Rodriguez?

Rodriguez now seems most likely to join Villa, but as previously mentioned, there have been other clubs keeping an eye on him.

It will be interesting to see if Villa’s talks over the teenager now sparks other clubs into life, but for now it looks good for AV FC.