Leicester City eyeing move for 11-goal striker as Jamie Vardy successor

Leicester City are reportedly exploring a move for Fotis Ioannidis, with the Greek striker emerging as a potential successor to Jamie Vardy, whose departure has left a void in the Foxes’ attack.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Leicester City are among several English clubs to have made initial approaches for the Panathinaikos forward.

Joining Leicester in the race are Crystal Palace, fresh off their FA Cup triumph, and Southampton.

All three clubs are said to be monitoring Ioannidis closely and have initiated contact regarding a possible summer move.

Leicester City are looking for a new striker this summer

Ioannidis has enjoyed a strong rise since joining Panathinaikos from Levadiakos in 2020. The 25-year-old has made 185 appearances, scoring 51 goals across all competitions.

Last season, the attacker scored 11 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Greek side.

Among his European suitors, Fiorentina appear particularly keen. The Serie A side have reportedly been in regular contact with the player’s agent in recent weeks and previously attempted to bring Ioannidis to Florence.

The striker is said to be intrigued by the opportunity to play in Italy, though no deal has been struck.

Negotiations may hinge on the financials, with Ioannidis’ representative indicating that an offer of around €20 million would be needed to secure his services.

Fiorentina can provide competition to the English club

Fiorentina have thus far offered no more than €12 million, falling short of Panathinaikos’ valuation. With three years remaining on his current deal, the Greek club hold a strong negotiating position.

With Jamie Vardy’s legendary tenure now concluded, the Foxes are actively seeking a fresh attacking leader capable of becoming their reliable presence upfront.

Should they pursue Ioannidis further, they will need to act swiftly to fend off both domestic and European competition for one of Greece’s rising stars.

Patson Daka could also head out of the club this summer which makes signing a new striker a priority at the King Power Stadium.

