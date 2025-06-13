Liverpool have been keeping tabs on winger who could be available for £75-80million

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be active in the summer transfer window to make big changes to their squad.

The departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid made the club sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to improve their defensive depth.

Florian Wirtz is close to completing a move to Anfield this summer which would be the club’s record signing.

Along with the above mentioned two players, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also a strong contenders to become a new Liverpool player this summer with talks ongoing between both the clubs.

The Premier League winners may also step into the market for a new central defender and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting is on their radar.

However, there is a Premier League winger who the Reds could sign if they offer the right money.

Liverpool have been told Anthony Gordon price tag

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club could make Newcastle United consider selling Anthony Gordon if they offer £75-80million for him.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided the latest update on Liverpool’s interest in the England international winger.

“It’s a move that would be dependent on a lot of factors,” he told Football Insider.

“If Luis Diaz was to leave Liverpool, whether it’s to Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League or somewhere else, they will be in the market for a left-winger.

“Anthony Gordon came very close to joining Liverpool last summer when Newcastle were being forced to sell some players because of PSR regulations.

“Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Gordon and remain interested in him.

“Newcastle, ideally, do not want to lose him as he’s a key man in Eddie Howe’s side.

“He signed a long-term deal last October after all that speculation over his future, so to convince Newcastle to sell you’d be looking at £75-80million.

“It looks a difficult deal to do, it will take a huge fee to persuade them to sell.

“With Champions League football, their PSR situation is looking a lot healthier and they’re under no real pressure to sell their prized assets.”

The Reds have long term interest in Gordon

Gordon, just 24 years old, has attracted significant attention due to his all-action style, eye for goal, and versatility.

Liverpool are targeting wingers who can contribute defensively and enable quick transitions, qualities Gordon has displayed consistently.

It all depends on the future of Liverpool players and who leaves the club this summer that could force Slot to make new signings in that position.

The Reds have past interest in Gordon as well and that is something that could gather pace in the coming weeks but as things stand, it is going to be quiet on that front and their current priority is completing the signing of Wirtz and Kerkez.

