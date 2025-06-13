Man United open talks with ‘strongest striker in the league’ as Amorim eyes new attacker

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United have emerged in the market for a new centre-forward and have reportedly held discussions with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Teamtalk.

Ruben Amorim aims to reinforce his attacking options for the upcoming season and he has already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in order to add more strengthen to their attacking firepower.

Vlahovic’s camp initiated contact, arranging a meeting with Man United representatives.

Dusan Vlahovic would be open to a move to Man United

The Serbian striker, aged 25, is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, signaling a clear shift in ambition. United listened attentively, gathering information, though no formal bid has yet been made .

The interest in Vlahovic arrives amid United’s ongoing search for a reliable centre-forward.

While the club’s attention has been on other targets, like Viktor Gyokeres, who remains high on the wish list , Vlahovic now stands as an alternative should the Red Devils miss out on other targets.

United left the discussion open-ended, signalling willingness to revisit the conversation, especially if current strikers are sold or negotiations for other targets stall.

With United’s interest confirmed, other clubs, including Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, and Fenerbahce, are also reportedly monitoring Vlahovic’s situation.

Ruben Amorim does not trust his current strikers

Vlahovic has been a consistent scorer in Serie A, capable of leading from the front.

His desire to play in England gives United extra leverage if they move forward.

Should moves for Gyokeres or other top targets collapse, United might engage Vlahovic more seriously.

Having already signed Cunha and looking for another attacker, this could mean that Amorim does not have confidence in his current options like Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Filip Kostic, Vlahovic’s Juventus teammate, called him the ‘strongest striker in the league’.

