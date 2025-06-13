Man United target responds to transfer speculation following tensions at his club

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence amidst growing speculation about his future, issuing a pointed response to recent remarks made by the club’s president.

The Swedish forward, who has enjoyed a spell of success in Portugal, has become one of the most talked-about names in the current transfer window.

However, Gyokeres has now pushed back against the wave of rumours, insisting that most of the reports surrounding his situation are inaccurate.

Gyokeres is unhappy with current speculation

“There’s a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false,” Gyokeres said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I will speak when the time is right.”

His comments come just days after Sporting president Frederico Varandas publicly addressed the striker’s future, implying that the club may be willing to sanction a sale for the right price.

While Varandas stopped short of confirming any formal offers, he acknowledged the growing interest in the striker from several top European clubs.

Varandas has firmly dismissed widespread claims that there is a pre-arranged agreement allowing Gyokeres to leave the club this summer for a reduced transfer fee.

reports have circulated for months that Sporting would allow him to depart for €70 million (£59m) as part of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ made last year.

However, Varandas has now put those rumours to rest, insisting no such deal exists.

The Sporting president clarified that the only commitment made to Gyokeres and his representatives was that the club would not insist on activating the striker’s €100 million (£85m) release clause.

Man United and Arsenal are in the race to sign Gyokeres

Gyokeres’ response suggests a degree of frustration with the ongoing speculation, which has linked him to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

There have also been reports of the striker deciding to go on a strike and possibly threatening not to play for them.

With the summer transfer window heating up and Premier League clubs circling, the ball now lies in the court of potential suitors.

Sporting may not demand the full clause, but they are also under no obligation to sell cheaply.

