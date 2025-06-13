Eddie Howe and Anthony Elanga (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images, Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)

Newcastle are hopeful of signing at least one attacker this summer, and their hopes of getting one of their targets looks to have been boosted in recent days.

It is no secret that Newcastle are in the market for a right winger, which is a position that they have been keen to address for at least 12 months. And despite appearing to miss out on Bryan Mbeumo, they have identified a new leading target for the position: Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle want Elanga and Joao Pedro to be signed this summer, and in regards to the former, recent developments look to have given the Carabao Cup winners a boost to their hopes.

Nottingham Forest working on Anthony Elanga replacement

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has revealed that Nottingham Forest have started to prepare for life after Elanga.

“Forest are working on finding replacements for Elanga. He’s been terrific for Forest and his explosive pace has been a real asset to them and he’s been a big part of their success and the way they play under Nuno. They took a chance when he came in from Man United and it’s paid off for them.

“Now, there’s a lot of talk about a move to Newcastle and if he is going to go, the club are going to need somebody to fill that gap. They’re likely to go down the same route of signing a younger player who they can develop. And it will need to be like-for-like given the role he has played and how that’s benefited his teammates.

“I’m sure they’ll already have their eye on a few players and they’ll be putting together a list, because while they don’t want to lose Elanga, they may have no choice.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to sign Elanga this summer. Despite Nottingham Forest looking at replacements, they will not sanction a sale unless their valuation is matched.