Manchester United head coach / manager Ruben Amorim during a Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo is entrenched in a high-stakes transfer duel this summer, with Manchester United appearing to be in the driver’s seat but Tottenham Hotspur might still turn the tide.

Following the appointment of manager Thomas Frank, who managed Mbeumo at Brentford, Spurs now hold an advantage in the race to sign the attacker.

According to TBR Football, Spurs have the ability to offer the player the change to stay in London and that could prove to be the difference maker.

Man United had been the frontrunners in the race to sign the Premier League attacker but that could change with Spurs entering the picture.

Tottenham still have a chance to steal Man United target

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has reported that Spurs still have a chance to beat Man United in the race to sign the Brentford man, as first reported by CaughtOffside‘s Mark Brus earlier this week.

He said: “We need to keep an eye on the Mbeumo situation. It is a thing.

“Manchester United are very confident the player is theirs and the player has made it clear he is ready to join United, but we need to keep an eye on that one – I am told that if the player is offered the chance to stay in London, it could play a part.

“As said, United are still firm favourites, but Tottenham do like the player – they did before Thomas Frank arrived, so for them to come in for him would not be a huge shock. Indeed, within football, there is an expectation that they will.”

While Tottenham may offer around £130,000 plus bonuses, United’s offer presumably tops £150K–200K/week, a significant financial advantage.

Mbeumo has a big decision to make now

However, for Mbeumo, the trade-off between money and creative joy under Frank, familiar surroundings, and Champions League football might outweigh the higher paycheck.

Man United still appear favourites due to their strong financial package and clear ambition.

But Tottenham’s edge, rooted in emotional pull, tactical familiarity, Champions League football and the Frank factor, throws the situation wide open.

