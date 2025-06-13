Official: Real Madrid confirm signing of record-breaker who was also eyed by Chelsea & Arsenal

Franco Mastantuono to Real Madrid is a done deal (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate on their club website this afternoon.

The Spanish giants’ official statement confirms that Mastantuono is moving to the Bernabeu on a contract running ‘from August 14, 2025, to June 30, 2031’.

The 17-year-old also had interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, though as previously reported by CaughtOffside, there was long the feeling that Real Madrid were the favourites for his signature.

Mastantuono to Real Madrid is now a done deal and yet another exciting signing for Los Blancos this summer as they’ve also brought in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Franco Mastantuono’s impressive career so far

Mastantuono is still young and learning the game, but he’s already made quite an impression at a young age, and he’ll no doubt be seen as an exciting signing for the future for Madrid.

As Real Madrid’s website notes, the teenager is already the youngest scorer in River Plate’s history, and the youngest ever appearance maker in the history of Argentina’s national team.

This is clearly a very special prospect we’re looking at here, and it’s no wonder Real Madrid moved fast to beat the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to his signature.

Franco Mastantuono has to wait for Real Madrid debut

Unfortunately for Real fans, they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Mastantuono making his debut for the club.

The youngster will be joining in August once he turns 18, which means he’ll miss this summer’s Club World Cup tournament with Xabi Alonso’s side.

This hugely promising talent should prove someone worth waiting for, however, and Madrid supporters will surely just be delighted to see the club building so well for the future.

Mastantuono joins other elite young talents like Endrick and Huijsen at the Bernabeu, while others like Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga also joined at a young age and have been able to develop into key players for the first-team.