Report: Arsenal edge closer to €100m deal after making major breakthrough

Arsenal appear to be well-positioned to land young Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Football Transfers.

The No. 9 that Mikel Arteta wants may soon be in place, with Arsenal reportedly on the verge of initiating a bid after making substantial progress with RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have advanced far in negotiations with RB Leipzig, with both sides reaching a compromise on the fee and deal structure

Despite earlier concerns over valuation, Arsenal now plan to submit a formal offer early next week. Top-level Leipzig officials have conducted a second trip to London to finalize remaining details .

Arsenal are ready to pay big money for Sesko

Originally estimated between €60–70 million, the deal is now expected to hover closer to €100 million.

The Gunners are set to use a multi-year payment plan to navigate around Leipzig’s initial demands, making the move more financially achievable.

Arsenal have overtaken other Premier League contenders, including Manchester United, in the Sesko chase.

Despite Saudi clubs expressing interest, Sesko is said to favor staying in Europe and specifically prioritising Arsenal.

At just 22 years old, Sesko hit double figures last season with 21 goals and six assists, showcasing his rapid development.

Sesko has been compared to Erling Haaland

Benjamin Sesko applauds the RB Leipzig fans
Benjamin Sesko applauds the RB Leipzig fans (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The forward combines aerial dominance with technical skill, drawing early comparisons to Erling Haaland in terms of build and presence.

Final details over bonuses, payment schedule, and release clause complications remain to be settled.

Securing Sesko would mark a major statement by the Gunners. It would not only resolve their long-standing question mark over the No. 9 role, but also signal a shift to investing heavily in emerging talent.

The other name on the radar of the Gunners is Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres but they are currently closer to signing Sesko that the Sweden international attacker.

