Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool star is on his way out with interest increasing

Darwin Nunez’s time at Liverpool appears to be drawing to a close, with the Uruguayan striker increasingly likely to leave Anfield during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite early promise and flashes of brilliance, the 25-year-old forward has struggled to fully convince since making his big-money move from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez is now considered a guaranteed departure, with several clubs already circling.

Darwin Nunez is heading out of Liverpool

The Saudi Pro League has been particularly aggressive in their pursuit, having expressed strong interest in the striker as far back as January.

Their financial muscle makes them well-positioned to meet Liverpool’s asking price, which is expected to be north of €70 million.

However, the Middle East is not Nunez’s only potential destination. Napoli have recently entered the frame, reportedly making contact with the player’s camp in recent days.

🚨🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez remains guaranteed exit at Liverpool this summer with Saudi Pro League clubs keen since January. Understand also Napoli have made contact in the recent days with Nunez on the shortlist and more talks to follow soon. Darwin, open to both Saudi-European options. pic.twitter.com/jT0O3gF0iu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2025

Reds are making plans for life without Nunez

The Serie A side are looking to strengthen their frontline amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Victor Osimhen, and Nunez has emerged as one of the top names on their shortlist.

Further discussions between the clubs are expected to take place soon, as Napoli consider a formal offer.

Nunez himself is said to be open to both possibilities, a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia or a fresh European challenge.

With the transfer window fast approaching, Liverpool are preparing for life after Nunez as interest in their No. 9 heats up.

The Reds have discussed the possibility of signing Osimhen this summer to become their new striker.

