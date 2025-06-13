Former Chelsea duo could be reunited if transfer given green light

Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a target for his old Blues manager Maurizio Sarri at Lazio this summer.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Loftus-Cheek was wanted by Sarri at Lazio two years ago as well.

Now the AC Milan attacking midfielder is back on Lazio’s radar after Sarri’s return as manager, we can confirm.

Despite Lazio being linked with Samuele Ricci by some outlets, our understanding is that although the Torino midfielder was one name being considered by the Serie A giants, they have now decided to move on to other targets.

Loftus-Cheek could be one of them if Milan make him available this summer, though that has not yet become clear.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek to reunite with Maurizio Sarri?

Loftus-Cheek could be a fine signing for Sarri at Lazio, with the pair working well together in their brief time crossing paths at Chelsea.

Sarri was only manager there for one season – the 2018/19 campaign – but it was one of Loftus-Cheek’s best seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old is now doing quite well in Serie A, though the season just gone with Milan was less good than the previous one.

A change of scene and a move to work under a manager who knows him well could now be the best decision for Loftus-Cheek’s career.

