Report: Man United keen to sign 46 G/A attacker but will need to do this first…

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray vs Ajax (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly want a proven goal-scorer this summer and prolific Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could be one name on their list.

That’s according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, who state that the Red Devils have been linked with both Osimhen and with Sporting Lisbon front-man Viktor Gyokeres.

The key with Osimhen, however, is that his club Napoli are said to be keen to sell him this summer, so that could make him a more realistic target for Man Utd.

It remains to be seen, however, if United can definitely afford this deal, with the MEN report also noting that they could be committed to spending over £120m on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United may need to sell to afford to buy Victor Osimhen

Osimhen surely won’t come cheap, and even though a deal is not done yet for Mbeumo, it could be another pricey deal to go alongside Cunha.

That will surely mean outgoings are also needed for United if they want to be able to afford a big name like Osimhen, who has been one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe in the last few years.

Osimhen finished the 2024/25 season with a total of 40 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country, while he has 85 goals in total in the last three seasons.

Club/Season Appearances Goals Lille 2019/20 38 18 Napoli 2020/21 30 10 Napoli 2021/22 32 18 Napoli 2022/23 39 31 Napoli 2023/24 32 17 Galatasaray 2024/25 41 37

Osimhen looks like just the kind of signing United need up front to give them an upgrade on struggling performers like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

The 26-year-old also recently turned down big money from Saudi club Al Hilal, according to Alfredo Pedulla of Football Italia, so it seems he’s determined to continue playing in a competitive European league.

Victor Osimhen could take Man Utd to another level

In the past, United have had great strikers like Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andrew Cole.

In more recent times, they even had the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as players capable of getting 20 or more goals a season.

This current side, however, just doesn’t have enough up front, and Osimhen could be a game-changer in that sense, making Ruben Amorim’s side far more dangerous and giving them more hope of breaking back into the top four.