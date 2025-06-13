Viktor Gyokeres decides next destination amid increasing interest from Arsenal & Man United

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Sporting’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres is convinced that the next chapter of his career will unfold in the Premier League.

Sources close to TBR Football reveal that despite interest from across Europe, the 27-year-old Swede is firmly planning on playing in England next season.

Gyokeres has made it clear to Sporting’s board that he wants to make the leap to England.

With an exceptional record of 97 goals in 102 games over two seasons, including 54 goals in 52 matches last term, he’s in prime position to command attention from elite clubs.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Gyokeres

Following talks with Arsenal, he now believes that Premier League football is within reach.

While Manchester United remain in contention, it’s Arsenal who appear to have edged ahead..

Gyokeres’ camp and Sporting president Frederico Varandas have recently locked horns over the fee, after he felt there had been a gentleman’s agreement to let him go for around €70 million, well below the €100 million release clause.

Graeme Bailey, TBR Football’s chief correspondent, indicates that while Gyökeres is confident of an England move.

“Speaking to sources, Gyokeres is convinced that he is moving this summer and he believes he will be in England – not that he has ruled out other countries, it is just where he believes he will be playing.

“He did make it clear from the start that a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Pro League was not a consideration despite them making an approach this month.

“Arsenal and Man United are in constant contact, the lines of communication with those two clubs has been ongoing for months.

“The player’s representatives are working hard on his future, but there is no deadline here – it could be this month, but likely July I am told before something is agreed, but there is no panic. They are calm.”

Man United are also in contention to sign the Swede

With Arsenal in the Champions League and currently leading the bid, and United also active, both options are tempting, but league position and project appear to favour the Gunners.

Both clubs are in constant contact, and Gyokeres’ camp wants clarity on valuation to satisfy all parties.

The Premier League giants are also exploring other options in the market at the moment.

Arsenal have reportedly indulged in talks with RB Leipzig as well to find more about the Benjamin Sesko deal while the Red Devils have met with the agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

“His name is mentioned a lot” – Arsenal star hints he’s “told people” Gunners must sign “phenomenon”