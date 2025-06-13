Graham Potter and Jhon Duran (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images, Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

West Ham are hoping to solve their striker woes this summer after a number of failed signings, and they have set their sights on a familiar face in their efforts to address the issue during the upcoming transfer window.

Niclas Fullkrug’s disappointing form last season promoted West Ham to bring in Evan Ferguson on loan, but he also failed to make an impact. As such, club bosses are back to square one, but they are confident of finally being able to get the right man in.

And the reason for this is that they have set their sights on a player who impressed during a previous spell in the Premier League.

West Ham among clubs keen on signing Jhon Duran on loan

As reported by TEAMtalk, West Ham are interested in signing Jhon Duran, and they are said to be pursuing a potential loan deal for the Al-Nassr striker.

Duran joined Al-Nassr from Aston Villa back in January, but his first six months in Saudi Arabia have been difficult. He has struggled to adapt, and as such, he is seeking a return to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season.

Al-Nassr have been unimpressed with Duran since his arrival, which is why they are prepared to let him leave on loan. West Ham want him, but according to the report, there are five other Premier League clubs that want 21-year-old, who scored 12 goals during the second half of the season in Saudi Arabia.

Duran was one of the players that West Ham pursued during last season, but they were ultimately unable to secure a deal before Al-Nassr swooped in. On this occasion, they will be absolutely desperate to beat the competition in order to sign him during this summer’s transfer window.