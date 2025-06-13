Journalist claims Chelsea have definite interest in versatile star with 25 G/A in last 42 games

Xavi Simons celebrates with his Dutch international teammates (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have a definite interest in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, even if it’s nothing concrete yet.

The Netherlands international has just had a superb campaign with Leipzig, finishing with a total of 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for club and country.

Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside that Simons has transfer suitors this summer, including from the Premier League.

Now journalist Bobby Vincent has discussed Chelsea’s interest in Simons in a Q&A session on football.london.

When asked by a reader about Simons, he said: “As for Xavi Simons, I’ve heard his name mentioned a couple of times this summer as a potential option but nothing absolutely concrete yet. He is someone who has cropped up in the past as well, so there is definite interest there.”

Xavi Simons to Bayern Munich could now be one to watch

Romano previously told us that Simons could become the top target for Bayern Munich if they miss out on Florian Wirtz, which has now happened, as reported by BBC Sport and others.

Still, one imagines Chelsea must have a chance, as Romano told us that “England is a destination that is appreciated by Xavi Simons”.

The Premier League is generally considered the place to be, and Simons could have a key role in this Blues side, giving them an upgrade on other attacking players like Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Xavi Simons has Barcelona dream

Romano also mentioned that Simons, formerly of Barcelona’s academy, has a dream to return to the Nou Camp at some point in his career.

All in all, it seems like this is a tough saga to predict the outcome of, so we’ll have to wait for more concrete updates.

Chelsea fans will be excited by mention of them being interested, but that doesn’t yet seem to have materialised into any negotiations or offers for the player.