Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in recent weeks, and former goalkeeper Adam Bogdan claims that the deal is likely to get done.

Bogdan played for Liverpool between 2015 and 2019. The former Liverpool goalkeeper has now claimed that everybody knows the 21-year-old Hungarian International will move to Liverpool, and the official confirmation is the only thing that is left.

Adam Bogdan on potential move

He has been quoted as saying: “I have no information other than everybody knows [that Milos Kerkez is joining]. We thought it would’ve been announced already!”.

Liverpool need Milos Kerkez

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality left-back, especially with Andrew Robertson on the decline. The 21-year-old should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has proven his quality with the Cherries, and he will look to join a bigger club and fight for major trophies now.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him. Liverpool are a world-class team, and they will look to win major trophies in the coming seasons. They need to build a team for the future, and signing one of the best young full-backs in the league would be a wise decision.

The comments from Bogdan will certainly excite the Liverpool fans, and they will hope that the club can finalise the deal quickly. They are closing in on the capture of Florian Wirtz as well.

Both players are tremendous young talents with a bright future, and they are likely to develop into key players for the club.