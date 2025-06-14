Arsenal have advantage in their pursuit of 27-year-old due to a clause in his contract

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal celebrates his team scoring. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the north London outfit, and journalist Nuno Farinha has revealed via Mais Futebol that the Portuguese club are under pressure to sanction his departure this summer.

Contract clause a boost for clubs keen on Gyokeres

According to a clause in the player’s contract, Sporting CP will have to pay 10% of any rejected official offer for the striker to his agent. Therefore, it will be difficult for them to reject lucrative proposals from clubs like Arsenal.

The development will become a major boost for the North London outfit, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They need a quality striker this summer, and Gyokeres would be a world-class acquisition. He is at the peak of his powers, and he has been outstanding for the Portuguese club.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon
Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal? (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Gyokeres scored 54 goals and picked up 13 in all competitions last season. He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he could improve Arsenal going forward. The lack of a clinical striker has cost Arsenal the league title in recent seasons. Signing the Swedish International could help them get over the line.

Other clubs like Manchester United have been linked with the player as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal step up their pursuit of the player and get the deal done.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the striker. It could be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career. He has played in England with Coventry City in the past, and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to Arsenal in the coming weeks.

