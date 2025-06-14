Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, celebrates after the team's victory. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade this summer, and they will face competition from Everton, Brighton and West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the German club class season, and he scored 17 goals in all competitions. He could prove to be a long-term investment for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

The Blues have made their move

As per TEAMtalk, the Blues have already made early moves to sign the player, and that remains to be seen whether they submit an official offer. The striker has been on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

Woltemade has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to hit the ground running in English football if he joins Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for the young German.

Chelsea want Nick Woltemade as a backup option

Chelsea have already added Liam Delap to the squad earlier this summer, and it seems that they are looking to bring in another striker to compete with Delap and Nicolas Jackson. It is fair to assume that Woltemade might not be a regular starter for Chelsea next season. It remains to be seen whether he is open to joining them in that role.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

With the World Cup coming up in 2026, the player will look to cement his place in the German squad. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea could be detrimental to his chances.

Also, he has a contract with the German club until 2028, and there is no release clause in his deal. That would allow Stuttgart to determine a premium for him, making any move difficult.