Chelsea are looking to sign the highly talented Motor Lublin defender Bright Ede this summer.

According to a report from Meczyki.pl, Chelsea are looking to ramp up their efforts to sign the 18-year-old central defender, and they will initiate talks next week to finalise the deal.

Ede is highly dated across Europe, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Chelsea have plans for Ede

The report further claims that the defender is unlikely to stay at Chelsea and the Blues plan to send him out on loan to RC Strasbourg, so that he can continue his development with regular football. Sitting on the bench, Chelsea is unlikely to benefit him. He is likely to get more opportunities at the French club, and it will help him improve as a player.

The 18-year-old will have plenty of opportunities to improve himself at Chelsea and establish himself as a player for them in future.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent years. They are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club.

Bright Ede will fancy Chelsea move

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Chelsea will be quite exciting for the 18-year-old defender as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he would get to test himself at a high level in future.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player.

If the Blues can secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money this summer, the deal could look like a solid investment in the future. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the long term, and signing talented young players like Ede could prove to be a step in the right direction.

