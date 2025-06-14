Chelsea flags during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Chelsea flags during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on September 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in improving their defensive unit with the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, and he could be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the International to return to his former club.

Guehi has been linked with Arsenal as well. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are already looking at potential replacements.

A return to his former club?

Guehi might feel that he has unfinished business at the London club, and returning to Chelsea would allow him to compete for major trophies. They will be able to offer him Champions League football for the next season. According to GMS, they are hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.

The player will enter the final 12 months of his contract soon, and he is likely to be available for a cut-price deal. Chelsea do not want to overpay for the defender.

Convincing the defender to join the club should not be too difficult for them. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the 24-year-old will look to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club.

Marc Guehi is highly rated

He has been hailed as “exceptional” and a “calm and composed” defender in the past. He has the qualities to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He is still relatively young, and Guehi could improve further with coaching and experience.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Chelsea will pursue the move for him after the Club World Cup. They are in no rush to get the deal done right now, and they are likely to step up their effort to sign the player in July. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Eagles.