Crystal Palace lining up move to sign Newcastle United flop

Defender Lloyd Kelly has had an unexpected time recently in his football career with the player moving to Newcastle United and then joining Italian giants Juventus.

The former England Under-21 defender signed for the Magpies on a free transfer in June 2024 after his contract with Bournemouth expired.

After his limited playing time at St. James’ Park, the defender moved to Juventus, initially in a loan move but his transfer later became permanent.

Newcastle expected him to seamlessly reinforce their left-back or left-centre back slots, but the move never hit top gear.

Lloyd Kelly failed to impress at Newcastle United

Kelly managed just 10 Premier League appearances before January, frequently behind Lewis Hall and Sven Botman in the pecking order.

Following his spell in Italy, the defender could now be heading back to England with one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

According to Italian outlet Il Bianconero, Crystal Palace are exploring the possibility of offering Kelly a route back to the Premier League, following a turbulent spell in Italy with Juventus.

The Eagles are said to be monitoring the 26-year-old defender’s situation closely and could make a move in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their defense.

Though the move to Serie A was seen as a fresh start and an opportunity to re-establish himself at a top European club, his time in Turin has not gone according to plan.

Despite making 13 appearances and showing flashes of his quality, Kelly has struggled to adapt to the tactical demands of Italian football.

Crystal Palace are ready to bring Kelly back to England

Palace are keen to add depth and versatility to their backline, and the former Bournemouth captain fits the profile of a Premier League-proven player.

A return to England might also benefit Kelly, who could rediscover his best form in a familiar league.

Having seen Ben Chillwell return to Chelsea following the completion of his loan spell and due to the uncertain future of Marc Guehi at Selhurst Park, Palace are now considering a move for the former Bournemouth man.

Glasner’s team have also been linked with a move to AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

