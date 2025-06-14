Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Japhet Tanganga during the summer transfer window.

According to reports via Chronicle Live, the player could be available for a fee of just £1.2 million this summer, and the Eagles are planning to trigger the exit clause in his contract. The clause is valid for Premier League clubs, and Crystal Palace are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Marc Guehi.

The England international is expected to leave the club this summer, and he has been linked with multiple top clubs. He will want to test himself at a higher level, and he will look to join a club capable of winning major trophies. Crystal Palace will have to replace a key player like him adequately.

Tanganga has been linked with Leeds as well.

Palace need to replace Marc Guehi

Tanganga could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. He has shown his ability in the top flight with Tottenham in the past. The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Crystal Palace will be an attractive destination.

They have managed to win the FA Cup last season and they have secured European football for the next season. They have the resources to get the deal done, and it could prove to be a major bargain for them if the defender manages to settle into life at the London club quickly.

Japhet Tanganga could fancy a step up

He impressed with Millwall last season, and he will look to make his mark in the top flight with Crystal Palace if the deal goes through. For the reported asking price, the transfer seems like a no-brainer, and the Eagles should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

The defender is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the ideal challenge for him to take the next step and compete at a high level.