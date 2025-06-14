‘Monster’ defender ‘not listening to any other call’ because of Liverpool interest

The Liverpool FC flag is seen flying. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of promising left-back Milos Kerkez, with the Hungary international reportedly fully committed to making the move to Anfield

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has made it clear that he has no intention of entertaining offers from any other club, and is solely focused on joining the Merseyside giants this summer.

The Bournemouth defender has been on the radar of several top European clubs after his impressive season for the Premier League side.

However, it is Liverpool who have acted most decisively, with the player now believed to be just days away from completing his move to Anfield.

Milos Kerkez is only interested in joining Liverpool

Romano provided the update on his X account:

“Milos Kerkez, not listening to any other call or approach as he’s gonna join Liverpool. “It’s just matter of time and technical steps.”

Romano’s update indicates that the deal is in its final stages, with only minor technical and contractual steps remaining.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, and Liverpool are already in discussions with Bournemouth over the financial structure of the transfer.

Kerkez’s arrival would be a significant addition to Arne Slot’s squad as the new Liverpool boss looks to reshape the team after winning the Premier League title.

Arne Slot wants competition at the left-back position

The Reds are keen to bring in youthful energy and long-term competition for Andy Robertson, who, despite still being a key figure, has faced injury setbacks.

is ability to cover ground quickly and contribute both defensively and in the final third makes him a tailor-made fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity system.

The Bournemouth defender has been described as ‘monster’ due to his ability to contribute in attack while being a defender.

The Premier League giants are also confident about signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of their rivals Manchester United.

