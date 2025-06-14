Fabrizio Romano confirms La Liga giants have made Liverpool star their ‘top target’

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are stepping up their efforts to strengthen the left side of their defence this summer, and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has emerged as their No. 1 target for the position.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Diego Simeone’s side have made Robertson their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window.

Simeone’s side see the Scotland international as the ideal fit for their tactical structure, with the player reportedly ranked above other high-profile options on their shortlist, including AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

The admiration for Robertson at Atletico is said to be strong. The club view him as a reliable, battle-tested full-back who can offer leadership.

Atletico Madrid want Liverpool star Andy Robertson

Romano provided the update on his X account:

“Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate. “Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon. “Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo on their shortlist at LB so far.”

However, pulling off a deal for Robertson is far from straightforward. The 31-year-old remains highly regarded by Liverpool, where he has played a crucial role in the club’s success.

The left-back has been a strong pillar of the team and has enjoyed success under Jurgen Klopp as well as Arne Slot.

Even though the Reds are expected to complete the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth to provide long-term cover and competition at left-back, Liverpool are not in a rush to offload Robertson.

Reds are not looking to sell Robertson this summer

While Kerkez’s imminent arrival may create some room for negotiation, Liverpool are under no pressure to sell.

Any deal for Robertson would require a convincing proposal from Atlético, both financially and in terms of player desire.

A move for Robertson remains unlikely at this stage but the Spanish side’s ambition to sign the Liverpool star is clear.

It remains to be seen if the player will decide to leave the club this summer following the imminent arrival of Kerkez.

Along with Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa could also leave Anfield this summer.

