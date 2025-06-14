Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham recently. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the 27-year-old central defender, but Tottenham have no plans to let him move on. According to Fabrizio Romano, they want to keep the player at the club at least for the upcoming season.

He said on GMS: “Quiet situation now, I think Spurs will really try their best to keep him at least for this season.”

Can Spurs convince him to stay?

It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to stay. Romero is reportedly looking to try out a new challenge, and he believes that he will be able to fight for major trophies with the Spanish club.

Tottenham have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they have brought in a quality manager. If they can bring in quality during the summer window, they might be able to convince the player of their ambitions.

Cristian Romero is an indispensable asset

He has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining the club, and the 44-cap Argentina International helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season.

Romero was flawless in the final against Manchester United, and he was one of the main reasons why they won the trophy. Keeping him at the club should be one of their top priorities.

It is no surprise that big clubs like Atletico Madrid want to sign the player. He is a world-class player who has proven himself for club and country. He helped Argentina win the World Cup and the Copa America as well. He will look to win League titles and the Champions League trophy at club level now.