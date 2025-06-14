Liverpool confident of beating Man United to €100m signing of 22-year-old attacker

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The race to sign Hugo Ekitike is heating up, with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United, monitoring the French striker’s situation closely this summer.

However, with a staggering €100 million price tag placed on the 22-year-old by Eintracht Frankfurt, negotiations could be take a long time.

Liverpool believe they have a strong chance of landing Ekitike ahead of their Premier League rivals Man United and Chelsea, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool have taken the lead in Hugo Ekitike race

The Reds have reportedly made their interest known to the player’s representatives and Eintracht Frankfurt, but have also made it clear that any concrete movement will depend on outgoing transfers.

With the Premier League champions looking to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, they have identified Ekitike as his replacement but they need to raise funds with sales before signing the Frenchman.

Nunez, whose form has been inconsistent since arriving at Anfield, could be moved on this summer, and his departure would free up both funds and space for a new striker.

Ekitike is said to be fully aware of Liverpool’s situation and is willing to wait for the club to resolve their internal dynamics before deciding on his next move.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain firmly in the race and are continuing to evaluate attacking reinforcements.

Man United have also entered the fray, having recently contacted Eintracht Frankfurt to inquire about Ekitike’s availability.

The Red Devils are keen to add depth to their attacking options and view the Frenchman as a player who can transform their attack along with new signing Matheus Cunha.

Interest is increasing in the French attacker

So far, all three clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been informed that Frankfurt will not entertain offers below €100 million.

This saga is expected to continue developing as clubs make moves but at the moment, the Merseyside club lead the race to sign the French attacker from the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also keeping tabs of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon who they came close to signing last summer.

As far as defensive additions are concerned, they have been linked with a move for Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio.

